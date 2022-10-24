Trump Organization trial begins today; British PM front-runner emerges; World Series matchup set

Today is Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 24
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Both teams stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. Harper's home run in the eighth inning sent the Phillies over the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Alex Bregman and the Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win. The World Series starts Friday night in Houston. The Astros are 7-0 this postseason and in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. The Phillies are back in it for the first time since 2009.
Donald Trump’s company goes on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: Picking a neutral jury. Manhattan prosecutors say the Trump Organization helped top executives avoid income taxes on job perks like rent-free apartments and luxury cars. The former president himself isn’t on trial and isn’t expected to testify. But the judge and lawyers will likely be looking to keep people off the jury if they have unshakably strong feelings about the Republican. Once jury selection is complete the trial is expected to last at least four weeks.
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands. That word came Sunday from the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. To avoid a protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions live. When asked if the committee would consider taking his testimony live, Cheney did not directly respond.
A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony starting Monday in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law. The lawsuit by doctors and advocacy groups argues the law violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.” The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it impacts another “human life.”
Rishi Sunak ran for Britain’s top job and lost. Then he got a second chance. The former U.K. Treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to be prime minister. But Truss quit after a turbulent 45-day term, and Sunak has won the Conservative leadership race. He will be Britain’s first leader of color, the first Hindu to take the top job and the youngest prime minister for more than 200 years. Victory in the Conservative leadership contest is also vindication for Sunak, who warned that Truss’ tax-cutting economic plans were reckless and would cause havoc. Widely praised for overseeing billions in support to workers and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, he is promising to ease Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.
Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings. No one died and only one person was injured, but the less than 100 people living in the town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was controlled. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles west of Columbia along the Missouri River. A separate fire Sunday prompted some evacuations in the Kansas City area.
A Korean Air plane has overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines. Authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The Philippine aviation agency said the airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft. Photos showed the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn’t give details on the damage. The airline said the Airbus A330 from Incheon attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt. It said all passengers evacuated on the plane’s escape slides.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach.
Kyle Larson found his way into NASCAR’s headlines for yet another week. This time, for a much more pleasant reason. Larson held off Ross Chastain to cap a dominant showing in the second-to-last race of the NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, after leading 199 of the 267 laps over the 1-1/2 mile course. It was Larson’s third win of the season. And it came a week after the reigning Cup champion — who was eliminated earlier in this year’s playoffs — was intentionally spun by Bubba Wallace in an act of retaliation at Las Vegas.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays take baseball’s championship outside the U.S. for the first time, beating the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the W…
