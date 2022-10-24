Trump Organization trial begins today; British PM front-runner emerges; World Series matchup set

Rishi Sunak ran for Britain’s top job and lost. Then he got a second chance. The former U.K. Treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to be prime minister. But Truss quit after a turbulent 45-day term, and Sunak has won the Conservative leadership race. He will be Britain’s first leader of color, the first Hindu to take the top job and the youngest prime minister for more than 200 years. Victory in the Conservative leadership contest is also vindication for Sunak, who warned that Truss’ tax-cutting economic plans were reckless and would cause havoc. Widely praised for overseeing billions in support to workers and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, he is promising to ease Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.