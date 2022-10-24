 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Trump Organization trial begins today; British PM front-runner emerges; World Series matchup set

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Significant snow for the West as severe storm threat brings drought relief to the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

MORNING LISTEN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 24

World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros
National
AP

World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

  • By BEN WALKER - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Both teams stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. Harper's home run in the eighth inning sent the Phillies over the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Alex Bregman and the Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win. The World Series starts Friday night in Houston. The Astros are 7-0 this postseason and in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. The Phillies are back in it for the first time since 2009.

Task one in Trump Organization trial: Picking a neutral jury
National
AP

Task one in Trump Organization trial: Picking a neutral jury

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Donald Trump’s company goes on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: Picking a neutral jury. Manhattan prosecutors say the Trump Organization helped top executives avoid income taxes on job perks like rent-free apartments and luxury cars. The former president himself isn’t on trial and isn’t expected to testify. But the judge and lawyers will likely be looking to keep people off the jury if they have unshakably strong feelings about the Republican. Once jury selection is complete the trial is expected to last at least four weeks.

Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus
Government & Politics
AP

Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus

  • By HOPE YEN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands. That word came Sunday from the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. To avoid a protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions live. When asked if the committee would consider taking his testimony live, Cheney did not directly respond.

Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin
Health
AP

Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony starting Monday in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law. The lawsuit by doctors and advocacy groups argues the law violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.” The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it impacts another “human life.”

Rishi Sunak: UK's ex-Treasury chief gets his shot at PM job
Health
AP

Rishi Sunak: UK's ex-Treasury chief gets his shot at PM job

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Rishi Sunak ran for Britain’s top job and lost. Then he got a second chance. The former U.K. Treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to be prime minister. But Truss quit after a turbulent 45-day term, and Sunak has won the Conservative leadership race. He will be Britain’s first leader of color, the first Hindu to take the top job and the youngest prime minister for more than 200 years. Victory in the Conservative leadership contest is also vindication for Sunak, who warned that Truss’ tax-cutting economic plans were reckless and would cause havoc. Widely praised for overseeing billions in support to workers and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, he is promising to ease Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire
National
AP

Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings. No one died and only one person was injured, but the less than 100 people living in the town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was controlled. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles west of Columbia along the Missouri River. A separate fire Sunday prompted some evacuations in the Kansas City area.

Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Business
AP

Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

A Korean Air plane has overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines. Authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The Philippine aviation agency said the airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft. Photos showed the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn’t give details on the damage. The airline said the Airbus A330 from Incheon attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt. It said all passengers evacuated on the plane’s escape slides.

NFL Week 7 roundup: Panthers stun Brady, Bucs 21-3; Commanders upset Packers
Football

NFL Week 7 roundup: Panthers stun Brady, Bucs 21-3; Commanders upset Packers

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach.

Larson wins NASCAR at Homestead, holding off Chastain at end
Other

Larson wins NASCAR at Homestead, holding off Chastain at end

  • By TIM REYNOLDS - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Kyle Larson found his way into NASCAR’s headlines for yet another week. This time, for a much more pleasant reason. Larson held off Ross Chastain to cap a dominant showing in the second-to-last race of the NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, after leading 199 of the 267 laps over the 1-1/2 mile course. It was Larson’s third win of the season. And it came a week after the reigning Cup champion — who was eliminated earlier in this year’s playoffs — was intentionally spun by Bubba Wallace in an act of retaliation at Las Vegas.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Missouri Daily Life

A woman jumps in the air as she poses in front of a maple tree in full fall color, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 24

Today in history: Oct. 24

In 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Today in sports history: Oct. 24

Today in sports history: Oct. 24

In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays take baseball’s championship outside the U.S. for the first time, beating the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the W…

***

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule. Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment. He says Putin can't blame anyone but himself.

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persisting anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men began Sept. 21, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial call-up of reservists. In Russia, the vast majority of men under 65 are registered as reservists, so airline tickets to destinations abroad sold out within hours. Shortly after, long lines of cars formed on roads leading to Russia’s borders. Over 194,000 had entered Kazakhstan, Georgia and Finland by Tuesday. But according to officials from all three countries, the daily influx has decreased by the end of this week.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate questions: Who is most vulnerable?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News