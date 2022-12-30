Trump taxes being released today; Southwest promises much better Friday; college bowl roundup. A look at your morning headlines.

Democrats in Congress have released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The documents provide the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent. The material shows how Trump used the tax code to lower his tax obligations and it reveals details about foreign accounts and the performance of some of his highest-profile business ventures. The disclosure marks the culmination of a yearslong legal fight that has played out everywhere from the presidential campaign to Congress and the Supreme Court.
After canceling almost 15,800 flights since December 22 in a disruption that has shaken the company to its core, Southwest Airlines has promised a resumption of its normal schedule on Friday. The big question on everyone's mind: Can Southwest now deliver? The picture will become increasingly clearer as regular air traffic picks up Friday morning.
President Joe Biden has signed a $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations through September 2023, the end of the federal budget year. The bill increases spending for domestic and Defense Department programs. It also includes roughly $45 billion in new aid for Ukraine and NATO allies, a sum larger than Biden had requested. Congress cleared the bill just before Christmas and Biden had until Dec. 30 to sign the measure to continue government operations. Biden signed the more than 4,000-page bill on Thursday in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he is spending time with family.
Ten months into Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin’s troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield. Ukraine is investigating more than 58,000 potential Russian war crimes — killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings and sexual assaults. Reporting by The Associated Press and “Frontline,” has verified more than 600 incidents that appear to violate the laws of war. Some of those attacks were massacres that killed dozens or hundreds of civilians and as a totality it could account for thousands of individual war crimes. Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, told the AP, “Ukraine is a crime scene."
Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop. The suspect later died in a shootout. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says 32-year-old motorcycle Deputy Isaiah Cordero pulled over a pickup truck Thursday in Jurupa Valley, a city about 45 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. As he approached, the driver shot him and fled. A freeway chase through Riverside and neighboring San Bernardino County ended when the car was disabled and crashed. The driver opened fire and was shot by deputies. He's identified as 44-year-old William McKay, whose criminal history included kidnapping, robbery and multiple arrests for assault with a deadly weapon.
A judge has sentenced a North Carolina man charged in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy in 2020 to life in prison without parole as part of a plea agreement. Media outlets report that came after Darius Nathaniel Sessoms of Wilson entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge on Thursday. A defendant doesn’t acknowledge guilt in such a plea but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction. Prosecutors contended Sessoms shot Cannon Hinnant as the boy was playing in the front yard of his father’s home. Sessoms was arrested a day later in another city.
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. Pelé scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches and is the only three-time world champion. He won titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His death was especially impactful for generations of Brazilian players who idolized him. Ronaldo led Brazil to a fifth title in 2002. He descibed Pelé as “Unique. Genius. Skilled. Creative. Perfect. Unmatched.” Tributes also came from other Brazilian players such as Neymar and Romario, from past heads of state and from rivals and administrators.
Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994 and 1995, when Dallas won its last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles. Fans were chanting “Let’s go Cowboys!” throughout the game. The Titans lost their sixth straight hours after placing quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. They gave Joshua Dobbs his first NFL start after signing him Dec. 21 off Detroit's practice squad.
Sandbar sharks swim next to a snorkeler in the Mediterranean Sea near a power plant off the coast of Hadera, Israel, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The hot water gushing from an industrial plant in Israel's northern city of Hadera draws these sharks that are not considered to be dangerous to people, but are increasingly endangered by overfishing. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)