Officials say the U.S. will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and will spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons in the future. The latest aid comes as the Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been announced. An announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday. In Brussels on Tuesday, NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how the military alliance can step up its support for Ukraine.