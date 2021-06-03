Trump's DOJ seized NYT reporters' phone records; Netanyahu's 12-year rule at stake; Coach K's final run

Today is Thursday, June 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Former President Trump's Justice Department seized the phone records of four New York Times reporters; Netanyahu foes calling for quick vote to unseat him in Israel; and Coach K retiring after one more season.

Trump Justice Dept. seized phone records of 4 NYT reporters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times reporters as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper reported Wednesday.

It is the third instance over the last month in which a news media organization has disclosed that federal authorities seized the records of its journalists in an effort to identify sources for national security stories published during President Donald Trump's administration.