Trump's Jan. 6 calls missing from phone logs; Canada pressured to end truck blockade; plus more top news

Today is Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don't list Trump's calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House call logs obtained so far by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol do not list calls made by then-President Donald Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television, nor do they list calls made directly to the president, according to two people familiar with the probe.

The lack of information about Trump’s personal calls presents a new challenge to investigators as they work to create the most comprehensive record yet of the attack, with a particular focus on what the former president was doing in the White House as hundreds of his supporters violently beat police, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The people were granted anonymity to discuss records that have not yet been released by the committee.

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

TORONTO (AP) — The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.

For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 11 In 1990, South African Black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity

Today in sports history: Feb. 11 In 1990, Mike Tyson loses for the first time when James "Buster" Douglas knocks him out and captures the heavyweight title

