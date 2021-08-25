Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated; Herschel Walker running for Senate; Kanye wants to be Ye

Will the first-time candidate prove a good politician and fundraiser? What will voters make of his sometimes troubled personal history? Can Walker lure back once-Republican moderates who have fallen away from the party, and peel off some traditionally Democratic African Americans?

Those hurdles could be harder to leap than the defenders the 59-year-old Walker sprinted by on his way to a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982.

Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye just wants to be Ye.

Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name.

The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name.

