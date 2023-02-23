Palestinian militants in Gaza have launched rockets at southern Israel, and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave. The strikes early Thursday comes after a deadly gunbattle with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians. The bloodshed extends one of the deadliest periods in years in the West Bank. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire there since the start of the year. Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the same period have killed 11 people. The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired six rockets and two anti-aircraft missiles from the Gaza Strip toward the country’s south early Thursday. The military said air defenses intercepted five of the rockets, and the missiles did not hit their targets.