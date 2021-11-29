 Skip to main content
Twitter surges on report that Dorsey will step down as CEO
AP

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Shares of Twitter are surging at the market open on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 following a report that Dorsey will be stepping down from his post.

 Michael Reynolds

The Associated Press (AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company's chief executive.

Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources.

Twitter Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press early Monday.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

