alert

UK court permits Assange extradition to US; NFL star found dead at 33; plus more top news

Today is Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEEKEND WEATHER

A powerful storm system impacts nearly two-thirds of the country with heavy snow in the north and tornadoes in the south. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details.

***

TOP STORIES

Britain Assange

A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States. 

LONDON (AP) — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court ruling that found the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system.

The High Court in London ruled that U.S. assurances were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely and directed a lower court judge to send the extradition request to the home secretary for review. The home secretary, who oversees law enforcement in the U.K., will make the final decision on whether to extradite Assange.

“There is no reason why this court should not accept the assurances as meaning what they say,'' the High Court ruling stated. “There is no basis for assuming that the USA has not given the assurances in good faith.”

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Obit Thomas Football

Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, has died at the age of 33. 

ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said in a statement early Friday.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
National
AP

Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

  • By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
  • Updated
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole
Obituaries
AP

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history."

Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was 'just gasping' after shooting
National
AP

Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was 'just gasping' after shooting

  • By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI - Associated Press
  • Updated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police tearfully testified on Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright trying to get a response but that he "wasn’t answering me and he was just gasping.”

Vikings beat Steelers 36-28, deny last-play pass in end zone
National
AP

Vikings beat Steelers 36-28, deny last-play pass in end zone

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL - AP Pro Football Writer
  • Updated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith ripped off his helmet once the victory was finally secured, after a 29-point lead on the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the third quarter evaporated into yet another teeth-clenching finish.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Kansas Daily Life

A boy is silhouetted against Christmas lights reflected on a pond as he walks through a park Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 10

In 2019, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, and more events that happened on this day in history.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

