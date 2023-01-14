 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine; Supreme Court takes new cases; and more of today's top news

CNN's Ben Wedeman is close to the front lines.

Today is Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. 

Get caught up on today's top stories, as well as celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

This morning's top headlines: Saturday, Jan. 14

UK to supply tanks; Russian missiles hit across Ukraine
Business
UK to supply tanks; Russian missiles hit across Ukraine

  By SYLVIA HUI and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press
  • Updated
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and 39 wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro. The regional governor says a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building. Photos showed a large gap in the nine-story building. Infrastructure facilities were also hit in the western Lviv region and northeastern Kharkiv. Kyiv was also targeted. The British leader's Downing Street office said in a statement on Saturday that Sunak made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed
World

China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed

  By JOE McDONALD - Associated Press
  • Updated
China has reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints it was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic. An official says the "emergency peak" of its latest surge appears to have passed. The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with COVID-19. The National Health Commission said Saturday that those deaths occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility more people also might have died at home. The report would more than double China's official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775. A health official says the daily number of patients going to fever clinics has fallen by 83% since late December.

High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman
National
High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman

  By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
The Supreme Court is adding eight new arguments to its calendar. One of them is about a religious former postal employee who resigned when he was forced to work Sundays. the justices will consider what accommodations employers must make for religious employees. The case comes when religious plaintiffs have generally fared well at the court, which is dominated 6-3 by conservative justices. The court also is taking a case about reviving whistleblower lawsuits claiming that supermarket and pharmacy chains Supervalu Inc. and Safeway overcharged government health-care programs for prescription drugs by hundreds of millions of dollars. The cases are expected to be argued in April.

Wall Street ends higher as company earnings season kicks off
National

Wall Street ends higher as company earnings season kicks off

  STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE Associated Press
  • Updated
Several big banks said a recession is likely on the horizon for the U.S. economy but it will probably be mild, and consumers remain healthy.

Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
National

Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday

  FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press
  • Updated
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to "extraordinary measures" to avoid default.

Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river
National
Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river

  By DEEPTI HAJELA - Associated Press
  • Updated
Several groups have flocked to the waterway off Manhattan in search of treasure. That's after hearing a guest on podcast host Joe Rogan's show make a claim that a boxcar's worth of prehistoric bones brought to New York City from Alaska was thrown into the East River in the 1940s. Despite the lack of evidence to back up the claim, in recent weeks treasure seekers have used boats, diving apparatuses and technology like remote-operated cameras to search. They're hoping the murky waters are hiding some treasures like woolly mammoth tusks.

Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot
World

Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot

  By DAVID BILLER and CARLA BRIDI - Associated Press
  • Updated
Brazil's Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country's Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build. Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted a request from the prosecutor general's office to include Bolsonaro in the wider investigation, citing a video the former president posted on Facebook two days after the riot. It claimed Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wasn't voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil's electoral authority.

MORNING LISTEN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

IMAGE OF THE DAY

Japan Cold Water Festival

Half-naked shrine parishioners douse themselves with cold water during a cold-endurance ritual at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Pouring cold water on their bodies is believed to be purifying their souls. The ritual was part of a two-day Shinto festival. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

TODAY IN HISTORY

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

