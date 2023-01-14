UK to supply tanks to Ukraine; Supreme Court takes new cases; and more of today's top news

Today is Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
This morning's top headlines: Saturday, Jan. 14
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and 39 wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro. The regional governor says a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building. Photos showed a large gap in the nine-story building. Infrastructure facilities were also hit in the western Lviv region and northeastern Kharkiv. Kyiv was also targeted. The British leader’s Downing Street office said in a statement on Saturday that Sunak made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
China has reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints it was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic. An official says the “emergency peak” of its latest surge appears to have passed. The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with COVID-19. The National Health Commission said Saturday that those deaths occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility more people also might have died at home. The report would more than double China’s official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775. A health official says the daily number of patients going to fever clinics has fallen by 83% since late December.
The Supreme Court is adding eight new arguments to its calendar. One of them is about a religious former postal employee who resigned when he was forced to work Sundays. the justices will consider what accommodations employers must make for religious employees. The case comes when religious plaintiffs have generally fared well at the court, which is dominated 6-3 by conservative justices. The court also is taking a case about reviving whistleblower lawsuits claiming that supermarket and pharmacy chains Supervalu Inc. and Safeway overcharged government health-care programs for prescription drugs by hundreds of millions of dollars. The cases are expected to be argued in April.
Several big banks said a recession is likely on the horizon for the U.S. economy but it will probably be mild, and consumers remain healthy.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to "extraordinary measures" to avoid default.
Several groups have flocked to the waterway off Manhattan in search of treasure. That's after hearing a guest on podcast host Joe Rogan’s show make a claim that a boxcar’s worth of prehistoric bones brought to New York City from Alaska was thrown into the East River in the 1940s. Despite the lack of evidence to back up the claim, in recent weeks treasure seekers have used boats, diving apparatuses and technology like remote-operated cameras to search. They're hoping the murky waters are hiding some treasures like woolly mammoth tusks.
Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build. Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted a request from the prosecutor general’s office to include Bolsonaro in the wider investigation, citing a video the former president posted on Facebook two days after the riot. It claimed Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wasn’t voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil’s electoral authority.
