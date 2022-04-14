Ukraine damages Russian flagship; Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter; motive sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

Today is Thursday, April 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
FIRST, THE WEATHER
After a busy night largely composed of damaging wind and tornado reports, the severe storm threat weakens as it heads towards the East Coast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
Ukrainian forces say they hit and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. That could deal a major setback to Moscow’s forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital. Russia said Thursday the entire crew of the Moskva was forced to evacuate after a fire overnight. The warship would typically have 500 sailors on board. Russia also reported the ship was badly damaged. It did not acknowledge any attack though. Such an attack would deal a major blow to Russian prestige seven weeks into a war that is already widely seen as a historic blunder.
Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter outright, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company’s board of directors. Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, who currently owns slightly more than 9% of its stock and is the company’s biggest shareholder, provided a letter to the company on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own. Musk offered $54.20 per share of Twitter’s stock. He called the nonbinding proposal his best and final offer.
The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them Wednesday for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. In one, he said: “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death."
The Biden administration is releasing hundreds of strategies it is taking or will take to boost racial equity across the federal government. The strategies being announced Thursday are the product of an executive order President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office. The Democratic president ordered the government to advance racial equity and make government fairer for everyone, including historically underserved communities. More than 90 federal agencies, including all the major Cabinet departments, are releasing more than 300 strategies. The strategies include improving language access to help people with limited English proficiency and helping low-income households access programs to save energy by weatherizing their homes.
A wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community continues to rage in drought-stricken New Mexico. The blaze on the northeastern side of Ruidoso was fueled by winds between 50 and 90 mph when it sparked Tuesday. Close to 4,000 residents were displaced by evacuations. Some airtankers resumed an aerial attack late Wednesday after high winds kept them grounded much of the day. Authorities said late Wednesday that two people have died. Their identities will not be released until the Office of the Medical Examiner can positively identify them. Meanwhile, crews in Colorado were fighting two grass fires that forced temporary evacuations.
Last year, Congress pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology. Advocates say that the technology is much needed if the world hopes to transition away from fossil fuels, and the United Nations' top scientists say it could be part of the solution. But environmental justice advocates and residents of legacy pollution communities are wary of the technology, with many calling it a “false solution.”
Federal water managers are scheduled to host a virtual meeting to share their annual operating plan for the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers. Irrigation districts from the Pacific Northwest to the Colorado River Basin already are warning farmers to expect less this year despite growing demands fueled by ever-drying conditions. Climate experts say March marked the third straight month of below-average precipitation across the U.S., and areas of record dryness are expanding in the West. The forecast for the next three months is no better. Along the Rio Grande, some farmers are being encouraged to forego irrigating their lands this season.
An Ohio man who acknowledges he joined the mob at the U.S. Capitol last year and ignored a variety of warning signs says he was only following orders from the president, Donald Trump. The man, 38-year-old Dustin Byron Thompson, testified Wednesday during his trial in federal court in Washington. Thompson says he took to the internet after being laid off from his exterminator job in March 2020. In his pandemic doldrums, he says, he fell under Trump’s sway as he bought into conspiracy theories. Thompson’s defense team is the first to argue that Trump and others were responsible for the mob's actions.
Pope Francis has celebrated a Mass to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he travels to an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility. Attending the Mass in St. Peter's Basilica were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy but to serve the people. In the afternoon, Francis is awaited at a prison in Civitavecchia, a port town 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Rome, for the foot-washing ceremony that recalls Jesus' gesture of humility for his apostles. Francis has made paying attention to those on society's margins — including refugees, migrants and those in prison — a hallmark of his papacy.
Sri Lankans are sharing milk rice and oil cakes to celebrate their traditional new year opposite the president’s office where they have camped out for a sixth day demanding his resignation over the worst economic crisis in memory. Soldiers disabled in the island nation’s civil war lit a hearth, Buddhist monks chanted religious verses and others set off firecrackers as the milk boiled over amid chants of: “Victory to the people’s struggle!” Protesters are occupying the entrance and surroundings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, holding him responsible for the economic situation. They also are calling for his powerful family to leave power, accusing them of corruption and misrule.
TODAY IN HISTORY
