Ukraine digs in as new Russian assault looms; Elon Musk won't join Twitter board; and more top news

Today is Monday, April 11, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Another multiday severe storm threat will occur this week, with storms bringing the threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds to the central U.S. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
Russia claims that it destroyed several air defense systems in Ukraine over the weekend, in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of a broad new offensive in the east. In one strike announced Monday, Moscow said that it hit four S-300 launchers provided by a European country it didn’t name. Slovakia gave Ukraine just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed. Russia reported two other strikes on the air defense systems. Moscow’s initial invasion stalled on several fronts as it met with stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. The failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has hampered Moscow’s ability to provide air cover for troops on the ground.
Twitter’s largest investor, billionaire Elon Musk, is reversing course and will no longer join the company’s board of directors less than a week after being awarded a seat. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads. Musk, it was revealed last week, had quickly amassed a massive stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder. Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for the reversal, but said that the decision was made by the mercurial billionaire.
President Joe Biden is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He's also unveiling a formal rule to rein in ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scene. The White House says Biden will announce the nomination of Steve Dettlebach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, in a Monday afternoon event. The new ghost gun rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S.
Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.
Masters champions get to go to the Masters Club dinner, and Scottie Scheffler has a permanent seat at that table now. His score of 10-under 278 gave him a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy on Sunday at Augusta National for his first major championship. It further cemented his status as the No. 1 player in the world. It was also his fourth career win. All of it came in a span of about two months and capped a week where the 25-year-old seemed to handle the pressure that comes with being in Masters contention with ease.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for the first-term Democrat says in a statement that Adams woke up with a raspy voice Sunday. Adams took a PCR test that came back positive. Earlier Sunday, the spokesperson tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that had come back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution. Adams has no other symptoms but has canceled all public events for the week and will be taking antiviral medications.
U.S. military medical teams deployed during the pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn't. The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients. Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines. That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis risking a large population, whatever its nature.
Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with COVID-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic. The monarch spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital during a virtual visit that marked the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit, a 155-bed critical care facility built in just five weeks at the height of the pandemic. Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 in February and suffered what Buckingham Palace described as “mild cold-like symptoms.’’
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sped to the top of the charts in its opening weekend, earning an impressive $71 million according to studio estimates Sunday. Paramount’s PG-rated sequel easily bested the weekend’s other major newcomer, Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” which faltered in theaters. “Sonic 2" brings back the first film’s director, writers and cast, including James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, who voices the blue video game character. It opened in 4,234 locations and surpassed its predecessor’s opening weekend. A24’s critical darling “Everything Everywhere All At Once” expanded nationwide this weekend and earned $6.1 million from only 1,250 screens.
Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a winner-takes-all runoff for the presidency. They both advanced Sunday in the first round of voting in the country’s election. That sets up another head-to-head clash of their sharply opposing visions for France. Le Pen thanked voters for sending her into the runoff. Several defeated presidential candidates urged supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into “chaos.” Macron, meanwhile, sought wide support from both the right and the left to defeat Le Pen in round two on April 24. Macron won their last encounter in 2017 by a landslide to become France’s youngest-ever president, but the same outcome this time is far from guaranteed.
Pakistan’s parliament has elected opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister, following a week of political turmoil that led to the weekend ouster of Premier Imran Khan. But the elevation of Sharif will not guarantee a peaceful path forward or solve the country’s many economic problems, including high inflation and a soaring energy crisis. Sharif, the brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, won with 174 votes after more than 100 lawmakers from Khan’s party walked out of the National Assembly in protest. Those 174 votes are enough to pass laws in the 342-seat assembly, but if Khan’s followers take to the streets in protest, it could put pressure on lawmakers and deepen the crisis.
It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments. Now, move over, regular season. The NBA’s postseason is finally here. The Eastern Conference play-in games were set on Sunday. Brooklyn will play host to Cleveland and Atlanta will entertain Charlotte. The Nets-Cavs winner goes to the playoffs; the loser plays the Hawks-Hornets winner for the No. 8 seed.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***