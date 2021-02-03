UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed a new special envoy for Iran on Friday as Biden’s national security adviser said that restoring limits on the Iranian nuclear program is a top administration priority.

The court based in The Hague had ruled in favor of Iran at an earlier stage, saying in a preliminary ruling in October 2018, that Washington should “remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from” the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

The Trump administration responded by pulling out of the treaty.

“The Iranians have been ignoring it for an awfully long time, we ought to have pulled out of it decades ago,” then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the State Department at the time.

Now that the court has ruled it can hear the case, it will likely take years to reach a conclusion. Rulings by the world court, which settles disputes between nations, are final and legally binding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0