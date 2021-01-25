UN forecasts 4.7% global economic growth in 2021

China, the world’s second-largest economy where COVID-19 first emerged, was the only country in the world to register positive economic growth in 2020 -- 2.4% -- and the U.N. forecasts that it will grow by 7.2% in 2021.

Hamid Rashid, chief of the U.N.’s Global Economic Monitoring Branch and the report’s lead author, told a news conference launching the report that China will account for about 30% of global growth in 2021. If that happens, he said, it will help many countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean that supply resources and commodities to China.

According to the U.N. forecasts, the U.S. economy will grow 3.4% in 2021 after shrinking 3.9% in 2020, Japan's economy will grow 3% this year after contracting 5.4% last year, and economies of Euro-zone countries will grow 5% in 2021 after shrinking 7.4% in 2020.

Developing countries saw a less severe contraction of 2.5% last year, and the U.N. is forecasting a 5.7% rebound in 2021.

The U.N. said “it will remain critical” that the Group of 20 -- the world’s 20 major economies accounting for nearly 80% of world output -- “return to the trajectory of growth, not only to lift the rest of the world economies but also to make the world economy more resilient to future shocks.”