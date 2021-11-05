UN rights body holds urgent session in wake of Sudan coup

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations' top human rights official on Friday condemned actions by military leaders following a coup in Sudan and said that excessive use of force by security forces had left at least 13 people dead and more than 300 injured.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet also expressed concern about the “numerous” arrests and disappearances of civil society and protest leaders, journalists, and activists.

She made the comments during an urgent session of the organization’s top human rights body about Sudan on Friday after the military coup there nearly two weeks ago. Britain, the United States, Germany and Norway are leading a push to commission an expert to monitor the situation.

The Human Rights Council debate is taking place while the U.N. still recognizes the ambassador from the deposed Sudanese government as the country’s official representative in Geneva. No representative from among Sudan’s top generals seemed to be attending the session.

“Events since the coup have recalled a somber page in the country’s history when freedom of expression was stifled and human rights were comprehensively repressed,” said Bachelet, in reference to the 30-year rule of Sudan by former autocrat Omar al-Bashir.