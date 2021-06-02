UN says pandemic created an `unparalleled' employment crisis

The report said an uneven economic recovery is expected to begin in the second half of 2021, driven by progress in vaccinations and large-scale fiscal spending. It projects that the recovery will create 100 million jobs this year and an additional 80 million in 2022, but says that is still far short of pre-pandemic levels.

“To make matters worse, many of the newly created jobs are expected to be of low productivity and poor quality,” the report said.

The agency predicts employment growth will be insufficient to make up for the losses suffered as a result of the pandemic until at least 2023.

It said that many businesses — especially micro and small enterprises — “have already gone bankrupt or are facing a highly uncertain future.” A survey of 4,520 businesses in 45 countries worldwide in the second quarter of 2020 found that 80% of micro-enterprises and 70% of small firms “were facing significant financial difficulties,” the report said.

“Recovery from COVID-19 is not just a health issue,” said the agency's director, Guy Ryder. “The serious damage to economies and societies needs to be overcome too."

Without accelerated efforts to create decent jobs and support for the world’s most vulnerable people and hardest-hit economic sectors, “the lingering effects of the pandemic could be with us for years in the form of lost human and economic potential and higher poverty and inequality,” Ryder said.

