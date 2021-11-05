Undisputed: Canelo Álvarez, Caleb Plant fight for rare honor

At 31, Canelo is in his fighting prime as the recognized pound-for-pound king of his era, racking up multiple world titles in four weight classes and countless major paydays. It wouldn't be surprising for a fighter of Álvarez's talents and accomplishments to lose some focus — in fact, it would be something that's happening plenty of times to plenty of great champions.

Instead, Álvarez remains an inveterate gym rat dedicated to honing his skills and finding new challenges to overcome. Being the undisputed king at 168 pounds is just the latest mountain.

“Even harder than getting to the top is staying there," Álvarez said. “That’s why I try to get better each and every day. That’s what I’ve been trying to do from my first fight up until now.”

On paper, this bout is a mismatch — but so was just about every fight Álvarez has had in the past eight years, except for his two sensational meetings with former middleweight king Gennady Golovkin.

Although Plant has fast hands, a strong jab and good defensive instincts, his two biggest deficiencies appear to be in power and experience. He doesn't appear to have nearly enough of either quality to thrive in a matchup with Álvarez, but Plant insists his strengths will be enough.