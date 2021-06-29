Unprecedented heat scorches Northwest; 'excruciating' condo rescue enters Day 6; Trump Org makes case

Today is Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Temperatures obliterated heat records in the Pacific Northwest on Monday; the search for victims of Florida condo collapse stretches into sixth day; Trump Org lawyers make pitch against prosecution.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before.

Seattle hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) by evening — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104 F (40 C). Portland, Oregon, reached 116 F (46.6 C) after hitting records of 108 F (42 C) on Saturday and 112 F (44 C) on Sunday.