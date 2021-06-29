 Skip to main content
Unprecedented heat scorches Northwest; 'excruciating' condo rescue enters Day 6; Trump Org makes case
New England and the Northwest shattered daily, monthly and all-time heat records. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Temperatures obliterated heat records in the Pacific Northwest on Monday; the search for victims of Florida condo collapse stretches into sixth day; Trump Org lawyers make pitch against prosecution.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Northwest Heat Wave

A competitor dumps icy water over his head at an aid station during the marathon portion of the 2021 Coeur d'Alene Ironman on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. 

Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before.

Seattle hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) by evening — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104 F (40 C). Portland, Oregon, reached 116 F (46.6 C) after hitting records of 108 F (42 C) on Saturday and 112 F (44 C) on Sunday.

The temperatures were unheard of in a region better known for rain, and where June has historically been referred to as “Juneuary” for its cool drizzle. Seattle's average high temperature in June is around 70 F (21.1 C), and fewer than half of the city's residents have air conditioning, according to U.S. Census data.

***

Building Collapse Miami

Michelle Cash plays a quartz crystal merkaba during a vigil, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The vigil remembered those who died, are missing and those injured after a residential building collapsed last Thursday. 

'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers.

“We have people waiting and waiting and waiting for news," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Monday. "We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will. They’re learning that some of their loved ones will come out as body parts. This is the kind of information that is just excruciating for everyone.”

The work has been deliberate and treacherous. Just two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside, just outside Miami.

***

Trump Legal Troubles

Manhattan prosecutors have informed Donald Trump’s company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

Trump Org lawyers make last pitch against prosecution

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company.

Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting came as a grand jury nears a vote on an indictment this week following a more than two-year investigation into Trump's business affairs.

He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time — “at least not with what's coming down this week" — but added the investigation is continuing.

***

Top headlines this morning: June 29

Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
National
AP

Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road

  By JOSH BOAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will look to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday, hoping to boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs.

National
AP

  By TOM HAYS and JIM MUSTIAN Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company.

US: Big drop in migrant kids at largest emergency shelter
National
AP

US: Big drop in migrant kids at largest emergency shelter

  By JULIE WATSON and AMY TAXIN Associated Press
  • Updated
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The number of migrant children housed at the Biden administration's largest emergency shelter for those who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June, a top U.S. official said Monday, touting progress at the facility that has been criticized by child welfare advocates.

Judge dismisses gov't antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
Government & Politics
AP

Judge dismisses gov't antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

  By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARCY GORDON Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants.

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
Government & Politics
AP

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Colombia Protest

A police officer is engulfed in flames after he was hit with a petrol bomb during an anti-government protest triggered by proposed tax increases on public services, fuel, wages and pensions in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, June 28, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+14
Today in history: June 29

Today in history: June 29

The first trans-Pacific airplane flight was completed as Lester J. Maitland and  Albert F. Hegenberger arrived at Wheeler Field in Hawaii afte…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

