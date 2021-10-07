US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences

“I don’t think this marks the turnaround and somehow we’ll have a golden era, but maybe we’ve found the floor, or a floor, in which the relationships won’t sink any deeper,” said Drew Thompson, a former U.S. defense official who managed military-to-military relations with China, Taiwan and Mongolia.

Thompson, a visiting fellow at the National University of Singapore, said the meeting in Zurich went “spectacularly well” compared to a March meeting in Alaska that Yang and Sullivan attended and other U.S.-China meetings in the last three years.

Zhao Kejin, a professor of international relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing, described the current direction as an attempt to ease tensions and said a Xi-Biden meeting could cap those efforts.

“Compared to the tense relations during the Trump administration, the current relationship is moving toward mitigation,” he said. “As far as how far it will move, we will wait and see.”

One thorn in the relationship was removed two weeks ago when U.S. prosecutors reached a deal with a Chinese telecom executive that brought an end to prolonged extradition proceedings in Canada and allowed her to return to China.