US defense chief slams China's drive for hypersonic weapons

In recent years, the U.S. and South Korea have also cancelled or downsized some of their military drills to support now-dormant nuclear diplomacy with North Korea and as a step to protect their troops from COVID-19. North Korea has called such drills an invasion rehearsal and responded with its own costly military exercises or weapons tests.

Despite severe pandemic-related economic hardships, North Korea has continuously rebuffed U.S. offers to resume talks, saying Washington must first abandon its hostility toward the North. The Biden administration maintains that international sanctions on North Korea will stay in place unless the country takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.

North Korea’s state media on Thursday cited leader Kim Jong Un saying the North’s economy has been stably managed with successes in its agriculture and construction sectors, a claim that cannot be independently confirmed. It said North Korea will hold a key meeting in late December to determine its policy objectives for next year.