US draws 0-0 at El Salvador in World Cup qualifying opener

Goalkeeper Matt Turner, who debuted in January, made a key stop when he was tested, diving to stop Eriq Zavaleta’s header from Marvin Monterroza’s corner kick in the 57th.

“I thought the fight was good,” Berhalter said. "The intention to win the game was good, but we’ve got to get better. We got to be more connected as a team and be able to finish our chances in a better way. ... It was too much individual play, not enough switching field, not enough making them shift from side to side."

Midfielder Tyler Adams, at 22 years, 200 days, became the youngest to captain the Americans in a qualifier in the modern era, beating Landon Donovan at 22 years, 219 day, against El Salvador in 2004.

“I’m not too dissatisfied, to be honest,” Adams said. “We knew coming into this week it was going to be a learning process.”

Asked for examples, he cited the experience of midfielder Gio Reyna.

“Gio going to take a corner, when he’s playing in Dortmund, he’s not getting hit with water bottles,” Adams said.

Ream had tried to warn his teammates what was ahead.