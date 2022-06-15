US expected to send $1 billion more in aid to Ukraine

From left, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov attend the Ukraine Defense Contact group meeting ahead of a NATO defense ministers' meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is expected to announce Wednesday that it will send about $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the largest single tranche of weapons and equipment since the war began, in a effort to help stall Russia's slow but steady march to conquer the eastern Donbas region, U.S. officials said.
According to officials, the aid is expected to include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers, and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems that U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on now. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.
The aid comes as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting in Brussels of more than 45 nations to discuss support for Ukraine. At the start of the meeting, Austin warned that the West must step up weapons deliveries to Ukraine and prove its commitment to helping the country's military fight along a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line in a grinding war of attrition with Russia.
And he urged the participating nations to demonstrate "our unwavering determination to get Ukraine the capabilities that it urgently needs to defend itself."
"We must intensify our shared commitment to Ukraine's self-defense, and we must push ourselves even harder to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself, its citizens and its territory," he said.
The meeting, also attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, came on the opening day of a two-day gathering of NATO defense ministers at the alliance's headquarters.
Increased arms supplies can't come soon enough for the Ukrainian forces battling to keep Russia from taking control of their country's industrial east after more than 3½ months of war.
Full story here: PHOTOS FROM THE WAR
Photos: In the midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
The gutted remains of cars sit along a road during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Oleksandr Ratushniak
Nila Zelinska holds her granddaughter's doll that she recovered from her destroyed home during Russia's invasion in Potashnya on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Zelinska returned after escaping war to find out she is now homeless. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Valik Vladimirovich plays, dressed as a soldier, in Stoyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Blood stains mark the stairs inside a building damaged during an overnight missile strike during Russia's invasion in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
A dog walks past shells used by a Ukrainian artillery unit in a village near the frontline in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 2, 2022, during Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
The mother of Army Col. Oleksander Makhachek mourns during his funeral service in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Friday, June 3, 2022. According to combat comrades, Makhachek was killed fighting Russian forces when a shell landed in his position on May 30. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a break after digging trenches near the frontline in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A security member of a medical rescue team cleans his weapon in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Children in train guard uniforms wait for the departure of a children's train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Children's Railways, that lets children drive trains and learn about working the railways, started to run again Saturday around the Syretskyi Park rail track after being closed due to the war with Russia. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A man sits with a child at Natalka Park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian presidential press office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to a report close to the front line in Donetsk region of Ukraine during Russia's invasion, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
HOGP
A looks at buildings destroyed during Russian attacks on Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A resident sits on a sofa amid the rubble of a destroyed house after a Russian missile strike in Druzhkivka in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Farmers work in a field near Soledar in eastern Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Ukrainian soldiers talk during heavy fighting against Russia at the front line in Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Oleksandr Ratushniak
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches near the frontline during Russia's invasion, in Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
An injured Ukrainian serviceman and an injured civilian wait for medical treatment in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine during Russia's invasion, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Artillery techniques are drawn on a wall inside a house near the frontline of the Russian invasion in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Oleg tests a drone on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A tombstone with the picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a derogatory message sits at a checkpoint in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. The text reads "Putin dickhead." (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Nastasia Vladimirovna poses for a portrait from inside her home, destroyed by Russian attacks in Mostyshche on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 6, 2022. Vladimirovna said she lived here with 18 family members, but that now she and her husband are staying at a neighbor's home. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Elena Holovko is attended to as she sits outside her home, damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Druzhkivka in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
British citizen Aiden Aslin stands behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the control of the pro-Russian Government of the Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Aslin is one of two British citizens and a Moroccan national who were sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks prior. (AP Photo)
STR
Women talk in a park in Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Fans celebrate Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scoring the team's opening goal at a World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match against Scotland, at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, amid Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Mike Corder in The Hague, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed.
