The Pentagon says a strike Thursday by a suspected Iranian-made drone killed a U.S. contractor and wounded five American troops and another contractor in northeast Syria. American forces said they retaliated soon after with “precision airstrikes” in Syria targeting facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, with activist groups saying the hits killed at least four. The exchange threatens to upend recent efforts to deescalate tensions across the Middle East, whose rival powers have made steps toward détente in recent days after years of turmoil. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the American intelligence community had determined the drone was of Iranian origin, but offered no other immediate evidence to support the claim.
President Joe Biden arrived in Canada on Thursday with a focus on big global issues. Two important areas of agreement already appear in hand: Canada will escalate its timeline for military upgrades to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and the two nations will reach an agreement on migration. That's according to a senior Canadian official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Other issues on the agenda are the war in Ukraine, climate change and an increasingly assertive China and global trade. The Biden administration has made strengthening its friendship with Canada a priority over the past two years.
A nearly six-hour grilling of TikTok’s CEO by lawmakers brought the platform’s 150 million U.S. users no closer to an answer as to whether the app will be wiped from their devices. Shou Zi Chew’s testimony Thursday came at a crucial time for the company, which has 150 million American users but is under increasing pressure from U.S. officials concerned about data security and user safety. TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, have been swept up in a wider geopolitical battle between Beijing and Washington over trade and technology. Chew, a 40-year-old Singapore native, made a rare public appearance to counter the volley of allegations that TikTok has been facing.
House Republicans have narrowly passed legislation that would fulfill a campaign promise to give parents a role in what’s taught in public schools. It has little chance in the Democrat-run Senate and critics say it would propel a far-right movement that has led to book bans, restrictions aimed at transgender students and raucous school board meetings across the country. Speaker Kevin McCarthy made the “Parents' Bill of Rights Act” a priority during the early weeks of his tenure. Friday's vote was an early test of unity for House Republicans, who have a thin majority.
The Senate Ethics Committee is admonishing South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for soliciting campaign contributions inside a federal building after a November 2022 Fox News interview in which he asked viewers to donate to a GOP candidate. Because Graham was in a Senate office building when he did the interview, the leaders of the ethics panel said, he violated Senate rules and standards of conduct. Coons and Lankford wrote that Graham solicited campaign contributions for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign committee “five separate times” during the interview. It is unclear if Graham could face any criminal penalties. He says he "will try to do better in the future.”
The Nebraska Legislature has advanced a contentious bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, despite threats from several lawmakers that they would filibuster the rest of the session. Thursday’s vote came on the third day of debate, in which lawmakers angrily accused one another of hypocrisy and a lack of collegiality. With the bill’s advancement, some lawmakers have vowed to join Omaha Sens. Megan Hunt and Machaela Cavanaugh in a promise to filibuster every bill that comes before lawmakers for the rest of the 90-day session. The bill introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth would outlaw gender-affirming therapies such as hormone treatments and gender reassignment surgery for those 18 and younger.
A three-day strike by workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District has wrapped up. But it wasn't immediately clear Thursday if any progress has been made in negotiations for higher pay for teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians and other support staff in the nation’s second-largest school system. Teachers joined the picket lines in solidarity, shutting down instruction for the district’s half-million students during the walkout by members of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 of the lowest-paid school workers. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stepped in as mediator on Wednesday.
Authorities say at least three people were found dead this week after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in Arizona. Gila County Sheriff’s officials say the bodies of a couple missing after their vehicle was stuck in floodwaters in the Payson area were located Thursday. They were identified as Phon Sutton, 85, and Dara Sutton, 72, both of Payson, Arizona. Separately, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 64-year-old woman was recovered after the vehicle she was traveling in with her husband was swept downstream at a river crossing. Flooding caused by recent rainfall and snowmelt has created issues across parts of central and northern Arizona with residents in several low-lying communities told to evacuate.
More than a million people have demonstrated across France against unpopular pension reforms, with violence erupting in some places. French unions are calling for nationwide strikes and protests next week, coinciding with King Charles III’s planned visit to France. Violence marred a huge protest march in Paris as well as numerous other demonstrations elsewhere Thursday. The Interior Ministry says the march in Paris drew 119,000 people. That was a record for the capital during the pension protests. Polls say most French oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64. He says it's necessary to keep the system afloat.
North Korea claimed Friday to have tested a nuclear-capable underwater drone designed to generate a gigantic “radioactive tsunami” that would destroy naval strike groups and ports. Analysts were skeptical that the device presents a major new threat, but the test underlines the North’s commitment to raising nuclear threats. The test this week came as the United States reportedly planned to deploy aircraft carrier strike groups and other advanced assets to waters off the Korean Peninsula. Military tensions are at a high point as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises has accelerated in the past year in a cycle of tit-for-tat responses.
Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to testify about a 2016 ski collision at a Utah ski resort between her and a retired optometrist who's suing her. Paltrow says Terry Sanderson was the culprit for the collision at Deer Valley Resort in Park City. Paltrow's legal team has questioned one of his daughters about her father’s mentions over email of Paltrow’s wealth and celebrity. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for at least $300,000 in damages, claiming that she recklessly crashed into him on a beginner's run. In a counterclaim, Paltrow is seeking a symbolic $1 and attorney fees.
NCAA men's tournament roundup: Nowell' 19 assists lift Kansas State; Florida Atlantic ousts Tennessee
A roundup of all for of Thursday's Sweet 16 games in the men's NCAA tournament.
