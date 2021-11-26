US lawmakers visit Taiwan; China conducts military patrols

The four Democrats and one Republican from the House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night to meet senior leaders, said the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy. The U.S. does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

“We are here in Taiwan this week to remind our partners and allies, after two trying years that we’ve endured, that our commitment and shared responsibility for a free and secure Indo-Pacific region remain stronger than ever,” said Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat.

Sara Jacobs, another Democrat from California; Colin Allred, a Texas Democrat and Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Caroline, were also part of the delegation.

Takano said the U.S. relationship with Taiwan is “rock solid and has remained steadfast as the ties between us have deepened.”

Tsai, who welcomed the lawmakers at the Presidential Office in Taipei, noted the two sides’ cooperation in veterans’ affairs, economic issues and trade while reiterating the island’s close alignment with the U.S.

“Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” she said.