US life expectancy sees biggest drop since WWII; Brisbane gets 2032 Olympics; Milwaukee celebrates NBA title

Today is Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since WWII; the Olympics will return to Australia in 2032; and the Milwaukee Bucks get 50 points from MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to win first championship in 50 years.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public health officials said Wednesday. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The drop spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials said is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline. More than 3.3 million Americans died last year, far more than any other year in U.S. history, with COVID-19 accounting for about 11% of those deaths.