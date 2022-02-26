US, other nations agree to block select Russian banks from SWIFT; over 150,000 Ukrainians flee

The latest from Russian invasion of Ukraine:

The U.S., European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block "selected" Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose "restrictive measures" on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

In a significant shift, the German government said Saturday it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine. Germany’s chancellery announced Saturday evening that it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.”

Russian troops closed in on Kyiv and skirmishes flared on its outskirts Saturday as Ukraine’s leader vowed to continue battling an invasion by a much better-armed adversary.

Dragging suitcases and carrying children, at least 150,000 Ukrainians rushed to the borders Saturday in the wake of the Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said Saturday.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian defense forces put up fierce resistance Saturday, slowing the advance of the larger and better-armed Russian military closing in on Kyiv, the capital. European nations and the U.S. rushed assistance to the country, including more ammunition and weapons, and announced another round of powerful sanctions aimed at further isolating Russia from the global financial system.

Terrified men, women and children sought safety inside and underground, and the government maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the streets. More than 150,000 Ukrainians fled for Poland, Moldova and other neighboring countries, and the United Nations warned the number could grow to 4 million if fighting escalates.

"We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised.

To aid Ukraine's ability to hold out, the U.S. pledged an additional $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine on Saturday, including anti-tank weapons, body armor and small arms. Germany said it would send missiles and anti-tank weapons to the besieged country and that it would close its airspace to Russian planes.

The U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system, which moves money around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions worldwide. They also agreed to impose ”restrictive measures” on Russia's central bank.

The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Moscow for the invasion.

It was unclear how much territory Russian forces have seized. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.” Complete coverage here:

Isachenkov reported from Moscow. LaPorta reported from Boca Raton, Florida. Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Mstyslav Chernov and Nic Dumitrache in Mariupol, Ukraine; Jill Lawless in London; Geir Moulson and Frank Jordans in Berlin; Raf Casert and Lorne Cook in Brussels; Vanessa Gera in Warsaw; Matt Sedensky in New York; Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and Robert Burns, Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani, Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Ellen Knickmeyer, Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

