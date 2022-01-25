US puts 8,500 troops on alert; London investigating Downing Street parties; US names 223 to Olympic team

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) — London police said Tuesday they were investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown, putting further pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed that an investigation was underway in a statement before the London Assembly. Dick said that Scotland Yard is now investigating “a number of events” at Downing Street.

Johnson’s government has been under fire for allegedly holding events during months in which the nation was under lockdown because of COVID-19.

***

US names 223 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 223-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling.