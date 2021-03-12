US resumes aid to Yemen's rebel north as famine threatens

The Biden administration as of Friday will “cautiously resume” support to humanitarian groups working in Yemen’s north, said Sarah Charles, a senior official for humanitarian assistance at the U.S. AID.

The resumed U.S. humanitarian support would come with new measures and monitoring to try to make sure the Houthis aren't interfering with the aid, Charles said, speaking at the same virtual forum as Lenderking. The U.S. could suspend support for some programs again if warranted, she said.

The Biden administration last month also lifted the Trump administration’s designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization, saying the prohibitions that went along with the designation interfered with critical aid delivery to civilians in rebel areas.

Critics said the move sent the wrong signal, especially at a time when the Houthis have stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks into Saudi Arabia and are fighting to seize control of oil-rich Marib province from Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi-led warplanes have countered the Houthi advance in Marib, which is sheltering about a million Yemenis who have fled Houthi offensives elsewhere in the country.