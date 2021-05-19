US sanctions former Albania leader Berisha over corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The United States on Wednesday sanctioned former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha for alleged “significant corruption” and barred him and his wife and children from entering the U.S.

Berisha, 76, who also served as Albania's president from 1992 to 1997, is currently a lawmaker representing the opposition Democratic Party.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that during Berisha's 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister, the politician “was involved in corrupt acts, such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes, including using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members.”

The statement alleged that Berisha’s “own rhetoric demonstrates he is willing to protect himself, his family members, and his political allies at the expense of independent investigations, anticorruption efforts, and accountability measures.”

In response, Berisha deplored Blinken's accusations and urged the U.S. administration or anyone in the world “to make public any proof or document” that supports the U.S. sanctions.