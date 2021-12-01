US, South Korea defense chiefs discuss boosting alliance

South Korea has been reluctant to join U.S.-led regional initiatives to check China's rise because its export-driven economy heavily relies on China, its biggest trading partner. Seoul's diplomatic and trade spats with Japan, which largely originate from Tokyo’s past colonization of the Korean Peninsula, have also compounded the prospects for a U.S. push to solidify its trilateral security cooperation with its two key Asian allies.

Last month, a U.S.-sponsored show of alliance with South Korea and Japan stumbled after American diplomats couldn’t convince their Asian allies to share a news conference stage following their meeting in Washington due to what Seoul called a dispute over islets claimed by both South Korea and Japan.

“Washington is also looking for Seoul to do more beyond the (Korean) Peninsula, which would involve trilateral cooperation with Japan despite tensions over history, and contributing to Asia’s maritime security despite objections from China,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Seoul’s Ewha University.

Whether South Korea can substantially bolster its alliance with the U.S. and join its regional security initiatives will be largely impacted by who wins South Korea’s presidential election in March, some experts say.

Lee Jae-myung, the ruling liberal party candidate, favors pragmatic diplomacy between Washington and Beijing, while his main conservative rival Yoon Suk Yeol has said that if elected he would strengthen security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo to better cope with North Korean threats.

