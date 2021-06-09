US stock indexes are mixed, while 'meme' stocks swing again

Stocks were mixed Wednesday, as modest gains from health care and big technology companies offset declines in banks and other parts of the market. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the “meme” stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 11:21 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to 34,6652 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index was nearly evenly split between gainers and losers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was lifted by the usual Big Tech companies that have pushed that index generally higher for the last 18 months. Microsoft's stock rose 0.7% and Amazon's climbed 0.8%.

Several health care companies made solid gains. Merck rose 2.2% after announcing a supply agreement with the U.S. and Canada for a potential COVID-19 treatment. AbbVie gained 1.3% after announcing a collaboration with Caraway Therapeutics to make treatments for Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Treasury yields slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.49% from 1.52% late Tuesday. The falling yields broadly weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.