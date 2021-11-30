Stocks slip on Wall Street over renewed concerns over virus

Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday after the head of a major vaccine maker expressed concern about how effective current jabs will be against the new variant of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 10:28 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 287 points, or 0.8%, to 34,849 and the Nasdaq was little changed.

Financial companies has some of the biggest losses. Banks fell broadly along with sliding bond yields, which hurts their ability to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.42% from 1.52% late Monday as investors sought to reduce their exposure to risk. Bank of America fell 1.8% and Discover Financial Services shed 2.9%.

U.S. crude oil prices, which depend on a strong economy, fell 2.8% and weighed down energy stocks. Exxon Mobil fell 1.4%.

The weakness came after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that he expected current vaccines would struggle with the omicron variant. Moderna, along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, make vaccines against COVID-19 that have collectively helped tame the pandemic through 2021 and allowed the global economy to recover. Moderna slumped 5.3%.