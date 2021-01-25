US stock indexes wobble ahead of a busy earnings week

The coronavirus pandemic is also worsening and doing more damage to the economy by the day. A UN agency said Monday that four times as many jobs were lost last year as in 2009, during the global financial crisis.

GameStop, the video-game retailer that’s struggling to return to profitability, went on another wild ride, trading in a giant range between a low of $61.13 and a high of $159.18 in heavy trading volume. The stock was halted several times for volatility.

Some high-profile investors have been saying its stock price was too high and placed bets to profit from an eventual drop by “shorting” it, or borrowing shares of GameStop and selling them. But as the shares keep rising, these investors are forced to get out of their bets by buying the stock, pushing the price up further. In afternoon trading it was up 11.6% at $72.53. It was trading at $17 at the beginning of the year.

Technology stocks held up well and posted some of the biggest gains throughout the day. Apple rose 2.5% and Microsoft gained 1.4%. A solid earnings report helped lift shares of Huggies and Kleenex maker Kimberly-Clark by 4.6%.