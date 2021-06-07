US stocks claw back much of an early loss and finish mixed

Stocks gave up some of their recent gains Monday, though the selling eased toward the end of the day, leaving the major indexes mixed.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% after having been down 0.3% in the early going. The benchmark index, which is coming off two straight weekly gains, is within 0.2% of the all-time high it reached a month ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed lower, while the Nasdaq notched a modest gain. Small-company stocks far outpaced the rest of the market.

The quiet opening to the week follows several choppy weeks as investors continue to gauge the economy's recovery and the risks of rising inflation. Wall Street faces a relatively light week of economic data, though investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month on Thursday.

“The market is treading water right now and waiting for another catalyst to move higher,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

The S&P 500 fell 3.37 points to 4,226.52. The Dow lost 126.15 points, or 0.4%, to 34,630.24. The Nasdaq rose 67.23 points, or 0.5%, to 13,881.72. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 32.76 points, or 1.4%, to 2,319.18.