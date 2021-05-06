US stocks close higher as banks, technology lead broad rally

Stocks are closing higher Thursday, as gains by banks and technology companies led a broad rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new high. Healthcare was hurt by news late Wednesday that the White House supports waiving intellectual property rights for coronavirus vaccines to help immunize poorer countries faster. Shares of drugmaker Moderna lost 1.4% as investors shrugged off its first-ever quarterly profit. The S&P 500 technology sector broke a seven-day losing streak. Investors focused on Friday’s jobs report for April. Economists expect that employers hired 975,000 workers last month, roughly the same number as in March.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below:

Banks and household goods makers helped lift stocks on Wall Street mostly higher in afternoon trading Thursday, though the gains were muted by a pullback in health care and other sectors.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 2:38 p.m. Eastern after recovering from an early slide. The benchmark index is on track for a small weekly loss following a choppy week of trading. Treasury yields were mostly lower. Oil prices fell.