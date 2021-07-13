Stocks ease below recent records as earnings reports roll in

Most stocks within the benchmark S&P 500 were losing ground, but technology companies made solid gains and helped counter some of the broader drop. Banks fell broadly. The muted trading comes a day after the three major stock indexes set record highs.

Small company stocks took some of the heaviest losses. The Russell 2000 index was down 1.5%.

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, extending a run of higher inflation that has been raising concerns on Wall Street that the Fed might consider withdrawing its low-interest rate policies and scaling back its bond purchases earlier than expected.

Much of the increase in prices for goods, such as used cars, is mostly tied to a surge in demand and lack of supply. But prices for many items, like lumber and other raw materials, either is easing or will ease as suppliers continue to ramp up operations, said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“That’s a problem and it shows up in all kinds of places but it’s not going to be there forever,” Cox said.

Major companies opened up the latest round of corporate earnings with investors listening closely for clues about how companies have fared during the recovery and how they see the rest of the year unfolding.