US stocks edge higher, regaining footing after slump Friday

“So as the initial shock wears off a bit, traders could be eyeing opportunities and coming to terms with the possibility of some short-term volatility associated with a potential new wave,” Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E-Trade Financial, said in a statement.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.52% from 1.49% late Friday, recovering nearly half its steep slide from that day. It tends to rise and fall with expectations for the economy’s strength and for inflation. The yield on the two-year Treasury initially rose, but by mid-morning was trading at 0.50%, little changed from Friday.

Despite the reversal from Friday for yields and other areas of the market, they’re still below where they were before concerns about omicron blew through markets.

Consider the VIX, an index that measures how worried investors are about upcoming drops for the S&P 500. It eased by more than 12% to 25.04, but it’s still well above where it was before Thanksgiving, at 18.58.

The broader market has been gaining ground since early in 2021 when vaccines were rolled out in an effort to fight the virus pandemic that stunned the global economy in 2020. Much of the concern for investors has focused on rising inflation potentially crimping what has been a solid recovery. COVID-19 has remained a lingering concern.