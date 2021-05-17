US stocks fall further from records amid inflation fears

If it’s the latter, the fear is that the Federal Reserve will dial back the extensive support it’s providing to markets, including record-low interest rates and the monthly purchase of $120 billion in bonds.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has shot higher this year amid the inflation fears. It was at 1.64% in afternoon trading, up slightly from 1.63% at the end of last week. It began the year close to 0.90%.

Higher interest rates drag on most of the stock market, but they hit particularly hard on stocks seen as the most expensive and those bid up for profits expected far in the future.

That has put extra pressure on tech stocks, which have been leading the market for years. Microsoft dropped 1.7%, and Apple fell 1.6%, helping to drag the tech sector to the sharpest loss among the 11 that make up the S&P 500.

In recent weeks, blowout profit reports from those tech titans and much of the rest of corporate America have helped validate the huge run stocks have been on for more than a year. The economy continues to strengthen as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out, and it helped the S&P 500 roar to an 11.3% gain in the first four months of the year. That’s a bigger gain the market has had in half of the last 20 full years.