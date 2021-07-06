US stocks move lower, oil prices pull back after spike

Falling oil prices dragged down energy companies. Exxon Mobil fell 2.8% and Chevron fell 2.1%.

Investors got another small snapshot of the economy, with a report showing growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in June following record expansion in May.

Longer-term Treasury yields sank as the report suggested this year’s surge in inflation may have already peaked and as nervousness rose in the market.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.38% from 1.44% on Friday and is back to where it was in February. It had rallied powerfully earlier this year on worries that inflation was set to burst to dangerous levels as the economy roared back to life.

The report indicated prices that U.S. services businesses are paying rose at a slower rate last month. Exam gloves and masks got cheaper, for example, and the price index for the U.S. services industry decelerated to 79.5 in June after hitting a peak of 80.6 in May, according to the Institute for Supply Management. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.