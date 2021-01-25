US stocks open mostly higher ahead of a busy earnings week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were modestly higher in early trading Monday, as investors looked ahead to this week's deluge of company earnings and set aside concerns about the economic damage from a rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite was up 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 125 points, mostly due to financial companies like Goldman Sachs and American Express.

Several big companies will report their results this week, including technology titan Apple. The iPhone maker will report its results on Wednesday after the closing bell. Others reporting this week include American Express, Johnson & Johnson, 3M and AT&T.

Investors are weighing evidence of the economic damage of current coronavirus restrictions against hopes that once the pandemic comes under some control, economies will bounce back.

“Vaccine breakthroughs make it likely that life will become more functional again at some point in 2021, resulting in higher GDP growth and more robust corporate earnings,” Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said in a report.