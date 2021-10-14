US stocks rally the most since March as momentum builds

This is the first big week for companies reporting their most recent quarterly financial results and investors have had mixed reactions so far to the latest round of bank earnings. Bank of America rose 4.1% after beating analysts' forecasts. Wells Fargo also beat forecasts, but it fell 2.2% as profits from lending fell compared with a year ago.

Investors are also reviewing the latest data on jobs and inflation as they try to gauge the economy's health and path forward.

The Labor Department said the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began. It's a positive sign for a job market that is still trying to recover from the initial hit from the pandemic 18 months ago. A surge of cases over the summer stunted the recovery.