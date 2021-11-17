US stocks shuffle lower, pulling indexes further from highs

The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 were also falling, and the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index were dropping even more, down 1.3%. But gains for some heavyweight stocks helped soften the losses. Apple rose 2%, and Tesla climbed 4.3%. Because they’re two of the biggest stocks on Wall Street by market value, their movements carry extra weight on the S&P 500.

The U.S. government bond market, center of some of the most turbulent action on Wall Street recently, was relatively calm. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 1.60% from 1.63% late Wednesday.

Shorter-term yields also fell, giving up a portion of their big gains made last week. Then, hotter-than-expected inflation across the economy pushed investors to move up their expectations for when the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates off their record lows.

Stocks have been powering mostly higher over the last month as companies have widely reported much stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected. Several big retailers joined the parade on Wednesday, including Lowe’s, Target and TJX, which runs the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores. But the stock market’s reaction wasn’t uniform.