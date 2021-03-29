US stocks slip from record heights, weighed down by banks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping in midday trading on Monday, as losses for big banks pull the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average off the record highs they set at the end of last week.

The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 134 points, or 0.4%, at 32,938, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% lower.

Financial stocks dropped to some of the market's sharpest losses amid worries about how much pain big banks will take following soured trades made by a major U.S. hedge fund. Stocks of energy producers were also weak after the price of crude oil slipped, but gains for Facebook and other market heavyweights helped to limit the S&P 500’s losses.

Most stocks across Wall Street were falling, while Treasury yields were holding relatively steady. A widely followed measure of nervousness in the stock market climbed 12%, but the VIX index, which shows how much volatility traders are bracing for from the S&P 500, remains close to its lowest level since the pandemic rocked markets a year ago.