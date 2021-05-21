US stocks stall as benchmark S&P 500 heads for weekly loss

A choppy run of trading had stock indexes mostly higher Friday afternoon, though the S&P 500 was headed for its second straight weekly loss.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 3:46 p.m. Eastern after swinging between a 0.2% decline and a 0.7% gain. The benchmark index is on track for a 0.3% loss this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 150 points, or 0.4%, to 34,235 and the Nasdaq was 0.3% lower.

Gains for banks and health care companies were kept in check by drops in technology stocks. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy stirs to life following more than a year of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inflation worries investors in part because it may cause central banks to pull back on their efforts to support job growth before the economic recovery is fully realized. The Federal Reserve has said it expects any bump in inflation to be temporary, though investors are uncertain about how hot inflation could become.

"The market is trying to digest signs of incipient inflation that may be more than transitory, with what the Fed's reaction might be," said Alicia Levine, chief strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management.