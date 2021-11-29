US stocks start higher, regaining footing after slump Friday

In the U.S., the travel and energy sectors as well as companies expected to thrive when the pandemic loosens its grip, such as computer chip makers and hospitals, were set to lead the bounceback Monday with Wall Street’s faith in an emerging global economy seemingly reinvigorated.

But in Asia, the Nikkei 225 ended 1.6% lower at 28,283.92 after Japan announced it will bar entry by foreigners starting Tuesday.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 3,562.70, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.9% to 23,852.24.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.9% to 2,909.32, and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.5% to 7,239.80.

India's Sensex gained 0.3% to 57,260.58. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok fell, while Jakarta advanced.

The World Health Organization called omicron “highly transmissible," but it was unclear whether it is more dangerous than earlier variants.

Governments imposed new travel controls, fueling investor fears about possible setbacks in containing the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people since the first cases in late 2019.