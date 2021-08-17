US to recommend vaccine boosters at 8 months, sources say; Taliban declares 'amnesty'; Fred drenches Southeast

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
WASHINGTON — U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.
Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.
An announcement on the U.S. booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.
Following a blitz across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a brutal rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical.
Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm
Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a depression early Tuesday as it trekked inland, spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast, while earthquake-damaged Haiti reeled under a drenching from Grace, a depression that regained tropical storm status overnight.
No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida Panhandle residents were reported without power in the hours after it crashed ashore late Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle. Emergency crews were repairing downed power lines and clearing toppled trees in Fred's aftermath.
By Tuesday morning Fred was crossing southeast Alabama into western and north Georgia with top sustained winds down to 35 mph.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1978, the first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ended as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman landed their Double Eagle II…
In 1933, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees plays his 1,308th straight game to break Everett Scott’s record of 1,307. See more sports moments …
