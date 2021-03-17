US wants life in prison for brother of Honduras president

A Honduran accountant testified Tuesday in the trial that he fled Honduras because he felt his life was in danger after allegedly witnessing two meetings in which Fuentes paid bribes to now-President Hernández in 2013.

In both meetings, the subject was “protection and receiving drugs,” said José Sánchez, a pseudonym prosecutors used for his protection. At one Hernández was given $10,000 and at another the amount was $15,000, the accountant said.

On Wednesday, Sánchez said he arrived to the United States in June 2015 with his family and overstayed his visa. He approached prosecutors in Chicago to tell them about the two alleged meetings he witnessed but prosecutors told him that it was his word “against the president's,” he said.

He was told to go back to Honduras for evidence, he said, but when he was about to do so, he received a call from a former coworker warning him about Fuentes looking for him to kill him, he said.

The 45-year-old man had been accountant for 15 years for rice company Graneros Nacionales. He said the meetings with Hernández were recorded by security cameras inside the company’s offices. He made copies of the recordings, he said, and gave one to a Honduran prosecutor who was later killed. He gave another copy to a Honduran called Cristian Ayala who was also later killed, he said.