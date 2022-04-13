Van renter sought in NYC attack; Biden calls Russia's war 'genocide'; new aid for Ukraine expected

Today is Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.
The peak of the multiday severe storm threat will occur today, with a powerful severe storm and tornado threat set to begin Wednesday afternoon. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri shows who will see the most severe storms.
Police were still hunting Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn. Tuesday morning's attack left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy. Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. Authorities had initially identified James as a person of interest. Police believe James rented a van possibly connected to the violence. Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against Adams.
As the year began, New Yorkers shuddered at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares — the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks under Times Square. The new mayor vowed to “make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system.” But Tuesday saw an attack that evoked many riders’ deepest fears. At least 33 gunshots rang out on a rush-hour train car in Brooklyn. At least 10 people were wounded by gunfire. It was a searing reminder of the city’s battle with gun violence and the specter of terror-like attacks that hangs over New York and its subway system.
President Joe Biden says Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to “genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Speaking Tuesday in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine. He told reporters "it's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy praised Biden's comments. France's president declined to take his rhetoric that far in comments Wednesday.
The US is expected to announce it is sending hundreds of millions of dollars in new military assistance to Ukraine soon, according to two sour…
The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep are visiting Ukraine in a show of support for the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. The trip Wednesday by the countries' presidents comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” Russia invaded on Feb. 24. According to Western officials, its goal was to take taking Kyiv and topple the government. In the seven weeks since, the ground advance stalled and Russian forces lost potentially thousands of fighters. The war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee, rattled the world economy and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.
Storm dumps snow that shuts down highway for 500 miles and prompts tornado advisories in Minnesota and other states
A storm system stretching up the midsection of the United States had people in several states -- including southern Minnesota -- bracing Tuesday for the possibility of tornadoes.
A Northern California woman is admitting that she faked her own kidnapping more than five years ago. The search for 39-year-old Sherri Papini of Redding set off a three-week search until she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. But federal prosecutors alleged in early March that she actually was staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles away in Southern California. They said she injured herself to back up her false statements. Her attorney, William Portanova, confirmed that she signed a plea agreement Tuesday. A spokesperson for federal prosecutors couldn’t confirm the plea deal until something is on the public record.
Soon, likely in the next few weeks, the U.S. toll from the coronavirus will surpass 1 million. Through wave after wave, the virus has compiled a merciless chronology of loss -- one by one by one. If losing one person leaves such a lasting void, consider all that’s been lost with the deaths of 1 million. From the first deaths on the West Coast to the soaring toll in New York, and then every place in between, the nation has been marked by unfathomable loss. COVID-19 has left an estimated 194,000 children in the U.S. without one or both of their parents. It has deprived communities of leaders, teachers and caregivers. It has robbed us of expertise and persistence, humor and devotion.
Elon Musk’s huge Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday with the filing of a lawsuit alleging that the colorful billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his big stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices. The complaint accuses Musk of violating a legal deadline to reveal he had accumulated a stake of at least 5%. Instead, according to the complaint, Musk didn’t disclose his position in Twitter until he’d almost doubled his stake to more than 9%. That strategy, the lawsuit alleges, hurt less wealthy investors who sold Twitter shares in the period before Musk acknowledged becoming a major shareholder.
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. His publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement that Gottfried died Tuesday at age 67. Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s. Gottfried also did voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”
