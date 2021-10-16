Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to US

Saab, 49, was arrested in the African archipelago while making a stop on the way to Iran for what Maduro’s government later described as a diplomatic humanitarian mission that gives him immunity from prosecution.

He quickly became a revolutionary rallying cry, with Venezuela's government saying months after his arrest that the low-profile businessman had been appointed earlier a representative to the African Union — credentials whose authenticity and relevance U.S. prosecutors have questioned.

Rodríguez, standing in front of a sign reading “Free Alex Saab,” blasted what he said was a “brutal aggression” on the part of a U.S. government that has been trying for years without success to oust Maduro. He said the Venezuelan government would denounce his illegal “extraction” in multilateral forums and in protest wouldn't partake in the next round of negotiations, although he stopped short of saying the government would abandon the talks altogether.

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela deplores this serious violation against the human rights of a Venezuelan citizen, who is invested as a diplomat and as a representative of our country to the world,” the Maduro government said in a statement. “This fact sets a dangerous precedent for international law.”