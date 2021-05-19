Venezuelans tied to anti-Maduro plot sentenced to 6 years

As part of the plea bargain agreement reached in March the men accepted a single charge of providing logistical support to an illegal armed group. Charges for a more serious offense of providing military training were dropped as part of their collaboration.

None of the men participated in the failed raid, having abandoned the secret camps in northern Colombia where the rebels were gathering, in some cases months before it was launched. Testimony from other Venezuelan deserters, one of whom was arrested transporting a weapon and a large number of cellular phones, nonetheless placed each of the men in leadership positions of the plot alongside Goudreau and the plot’s ringleader, retired Venezuelan Army Gen. Cliver Álcala.

A fourth defendant in the Colombian investigation, Yacsy Álvarez, is fighting charges that she helped smuggle weapons to the volunteer army. She has accused Colombian authorities of being in constant contact with Álcala.

Álvarez served as Goudreau’s translator during his visits to Colombia and the two opened an affiliate of his small Florida security firm Silvercorp, in mid-2019. It listed its address at an upscale hotel in Barranquilla, according to Colombian public records.